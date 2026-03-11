Ventura County mother accused of killing her two newborn babies

A 30-year-old mother in Ventura County faces murder charges after she allegedly killed her newborn babies in 2015 and 2026.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office initially charged Marisol Flores, 30, with one count of murder and one count of assault on a child, causing death, after she allegedly killed her newborn at a homeless encampment in Oxnard in February.

Prosecutors added another set of the same charges after reopening the investigation into her 25-day-old baby's death in 2015. Investigators said they uncovered new evidence that made them believe that Flores killed the infant more than 10 years ago.

The Ventura County DA's Office also added several special allegations and aggravating factors, including the use of a deadly weapon and that the victims were vulnerable.

Flores is eligible for life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors said Flores' attorney declared doubt on her ability to stand trial, prompting the suspension of all criminal proceedings. Flores has been appointed a psychologist to evaluate her.

Her competency is scheduled for March 26 at 9 a.m.