Ventura County man charged for DUI crash that hospitalized CHP officer

A Santa Paula man faces felony charges for a head-on crash that hospitalized a California Highway Patrol officer and his passenger.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old Hansen Skinner with two charges related to driving under the influence and causing injuries. Prosecutors added special allegations of causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony and causing injury to more than one victim.

The collision happened on Aug. 15 at about 11 p.m. along Grimes Canyon Road. Prosecutors said Skinner veered onto the wrong side while rounding a curve and crashed into the officer's patrol car.

The Ventura County DA said the officer sustained a head laceration and a broken wrist. Firefighters had to extricate the passenger before paramedics took her to the hospital. Prosecutors said Skinner was also hospitalized for an abrasion to his skin.

CHP investigators said all three were expected to make full recoveries. Officers noted that Skinner smelled like alcohol when they talked to him, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit.

Skinner pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3. He was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail.