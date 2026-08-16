California Highway Patrol officer suffers major injuries in Ventura County head-on crash

Three people, including a California Highway Patrol officer, suffered injuries during a head-on crash with an alleged DUI driver in Ventura County late Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m., when a CHP Moorpark Area officer was driving south on Grimes Canyon Road, near Moorpark, when "a Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound crossed the double yellow lines and struck the patrol vehicle head-on," CHP officers said in a news release.

Both the CHP officer and the passenger in the truck, a 40-year-old Chatsworth woman, suffered major injuries in the collision. The driver, since identified as Santa Paula man Derek Skinner, 34, sustained minor injuries, the release said.

"All three were transported to a local hospital and are expected to make full recoveries," according to police.

Investigators determined that Skinner was impaired and failed to maintain his lane before crossing over the line and colliding with the CHP cruiser. He was booked into Ventura County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, according to CHP's release.

Grimes Canyon Road was closed for nearly three hours as CHP officers investigated the incident. They were assisted by first responders from the Moorpark and Fillmore police departments and the Ventura County Fire Department.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact CHP's Moorpark Area Office at 805-553-0800.