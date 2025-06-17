Ventura County man arrested after deputies allegedly find machine gun at his home

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office charged a 45-year-old man with more than a dozen firearms felonies after allegedly selling guns illegally.

Fillmore resident Timony Padilla, 45, faces 10 charges for illicit gun sales, five counts for felony transportation of assault weapons and two counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Detectives arrested Padilla and searched his home on June 13 after identifying him as a suspect in an illicit firearms dealer investigation, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found 137 guns and nearly 100,000 rounds of ammunition inside his home.

Among the firearms, detectives found a belt-fed machine gun and other "assault-style firearms."

Detectives said Padilla was allegedly selling the "assault weapons" and other firearms to other Ventura County residents.

"Based on the investigation and evidence located as a result of the search, detectives believed more likely than not any monetary funds possessed by Padilla would have been the proceeds of illicit firearm sales," Ventura County deputies wrote.

As a result, detectives asked the Ventura County Superior Court to increase Padilla's bail and challenge his payment plan. The court set Padilla's bail at $500,000.