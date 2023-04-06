Ventura County issues warning about mail scam targeting property owners

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office issued a warning to residents Thursday about a series of deceptive letters that have been sent to them containing threats of property seizure or asset levies by scammers.

Investigators said the letters create a sense of urgency by including an (800) number to call. The letters were not issued by the Ventura County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office, and property owners are encouraged to contact the office directly if they have any questions regarding their property taxes.

Legitimate letters from the Ventura County Treasurer-Tax Collector will have a local address and telephone number, the DA added.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Dominic Kardum warned that unsolicited materials received in the mail are often deceptive marketing materials designed to create concern among property owners.

Scammers often pose as government officials or legitimate businesses and demand immediate payment, frequently with pre-paid cards or credit and debit card numbers over the phone. They may also threaten arrest if payment is not made promptly.

County residents are also urged to be cautious of scammers who use similar tactics through text messages, emails, and phone calls.