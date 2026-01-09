Ventura County deputies seize 92 pounds of drugs, 14 guns during bust

Ventura County deputies seized 92 pounds of drugs, hundreds of oxycodone pills and 14 guns during a narcotics bust in December.

They also arrested five people tied to the alleged drug trafficking operation: Erik Gutierrez, 29; Armando Soto, 29; Jose Santoyo, 28; Manuel Sosa, 28; and Andrew Baz, 25.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office raided Soto's Granada Hills home on Dec. 4 after determining he was supplying cocaine and methamphetamine to the alleged drug trafficking organization.

While searching his house, detectives found 25 pounds of methamphetamine, four handguns, a rifle, ammunition and "additional evidence to support drug sales," according to Ventura County deputies.

At the same time, another group of investigators raided Baz's home, where he allegedly stored the narcotics and money for the operation. The Ventura County Sheriff's office said deputies found 67 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, promethazine, hundreds of oxycodone pills, six rifles and three handguns inside Baz's home in Van Nuys.

A day after booking Soto and Baz, investigators arrested Gutierrez, who allegedly led the distribution of the cocaine to dealers and users, at his Oxnard home. Officers found more drugs inside his home during the arrest.

On Dec. 11, detectives arrested Santoyo and Sosa, both of whom are accused of delivering the drugs to people throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Investigators turned their case over to the Ventura County and LA County District Attorney's Offices for formal charges.