Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain

Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.

The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit the Golden State since Dec. 26.

Campground owners are among the many residents busy cleaning what they can before Saturday.

Richard Roddick's mother's home in Ojai was flooded and damaged when the creek behind their property overflowed.

"It busted through the wall. Within five, ten minutes we had about six-to-eight inches of water and it started filling up even more," he said. "Evreything is just destroyed."

Not only did the flooding damage the structure of the home, it damaged countless irreplaceable memories in storage.

Roddrick says that while they hope for the best with the next series of storms moving in, his mother is staying with him and his wife next door. They're hoping for better conditions this time around.

"You have that level of just a little bit of anxiety about it," said Roddrick's wife, Taundra. "You want to prepare. As far as what we've done, we have sandbags getting ready for it."

Highway 33 at Fairview Road in Ojai and Meiners Oaks will be closed at 8 a.m. Saturday, after the road crumbled during heavy rain and was hit with a mudslide that trapped multiple vehicles.

Authorities advised residents past the closure to stock up on the necessities ahead of Saturday morning, as they're unsure how long the closure will be in place.

In preparation for the looming weather, Ventura County opened an emergency shelter for anyone impacted by the storm, including their pets. It will be open through next Thursday at the San Miguel Building at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

Ventura County residents were also advised to stay away from the beach, as another round of powerful surf was expected to accompany the storm. Additionally, a sewage spill resulting from the heavy rain is said to have contaminated water in the area.