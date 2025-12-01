Ventura County animal sanctuary must pay $50K for housing lions, leopards

A Ventura County animal sanctuary must pay $50,000 for housing more than a dozen exotic animals.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said the sanctuary, Born to Be Free, had lions, leopards, a European brown bear and several animal hybrids before officials relocated the exotic animals to licensed and accredited facilities throughout the country.

"This judgment reinforces the importance of California's restricted species requirements and the responsibility that comes with caring for exotic animals," Nasarenko said. "Our office is grateful for the partnership with the Department of Fish and Wildlife and for the thorough work that led to this resolution."

A judge ordered Born to Be Free to pay the California Department of Fish and Wildlife $40,000 to reimburse the investigation, a penalty of $10,000 and a $435 court filing fee.

"California's restricted species laws exist for a reason - these animals require specialized care, secure facilities, and experienced handlers," said Nathaniel Arnold, CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of Law Enforcement. "Meeting permit requirements is essential to protect the public, safeguard native wildlife, and ensure these animals receive proper care."

Born to Be Free's owner obtained the animals before incorporating her business, according to the Ventura County DA. Prosecutors said the owner believed she could own the animals because the former owner had a permit. However, the permits are not non-transferable.

Officials seized the animals in May and relocated them to long-term care sanctuaries that meet all state and federal standards, according to the Ventura County DA.