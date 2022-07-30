Vans US Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach after two-year hiatus

Question of the Day: What's your favorite flavor of cheesecake?

Question of the Day: What's your favorite flavor of cheesecake?

Question of the Day: What's your favorite flavor of cheesecake?

The Vans US Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach after a two-year hiatus.

The world's largest action festival features the best athletes in surfing, skateboarding and BMX throughout the first week of August.

The nine-day event will also have several family-friendly events such as a market, a few workshops, giveaways and sustainable installations. Attendees can also enjoy on-site surfboard shaping and public sessions for skaters and BMX riders.

The Open will feature 96 men and 64 women on the fourth stop of the World Surf League Challenger Series.

Two-time Vans US Open of Surfing Champion and Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi, WSL Women's World Longboarding Champion Honolua Blomfield style maven Karina Rozunko, longboard phenom Tosh Tudor, WSL Challenger Series standouts Kade Matson and Kirra Pinkerton, Olympic skateboarder Zion Wright; BMX medalists Dennis Enarson and Dakota Roche are all scheduled to compete during the nine-day event.

The event starts today, July 30 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 7. The skating portion of the Vans US Open will happen from Aug. 6- Aug. 7.