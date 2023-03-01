Vanessa Bryant settles remaining legal claims against LA County for graphic photos taken at Kobe Bryant crash site

Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement of nearly $30 million to resolve her remaining legal claims against Los Angeles County.

Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse with her daughter, Natalia, left, and soccer player Sydney Leroux in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Bryant's widow $16 million over photos of the NBA star's body at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him. Jae C. Hong / AP

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," Luis Li, Bryant's attorney, said in a statement.

The settlement includes the $15 million a jury awarded Vanessa Bryant in August. In total, Bryant will receive $28.85 million from the county. According to the court filing, the settlement will prevent Bryant from filing any potential future claims.

"We believe the settlement approved by the Board in the Bryant case is fair and reasonable," Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for the county in the case, said in a statement shared with City News Service. "This settlement now concludes all County-related litigation related to the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash," said HashmallWe hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss."

The settlement stems from the claim that first responders took and shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others:

Alyssa Altobelli, 14

Keri Altobelli, 46

John Altobelli, 56

Christina Mauser, 38

Sarah Chester, 46

Payton Chester, 13

Ara Zobayan, 50

"She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect," Li said. "We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

While the initial $15 million was awarded to only Bryant, the rest of the $28.85 million will be distributed to her daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The settlement will also bar any possible future claims from Bryant's daughters.

In addition to the nearly $30 million paid to Bryant, the county paid co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose daughter and wife died in the crash, $15 million after the trial last August.