Jury awards $16 million in damages to Vanessa Bryant, $15 million to Chris Chester

A federal jury Wednesday ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages over the actions of first-responders who snapped and shared gruesome photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.

Vanessa Bryant, flanked by her daughter and attorney did not make any comments as she left the courthouse. CBSLA

The damages were awarded to Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton also died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash on a Calabasas hillside. The jury awarded Bryant $16 million and Chester $15 million.

The defense argued this is "a photo case with no photos," alluding to the fact that the photos that were shared no longer exist.

Bryant had testified that the first responders who took photos of her dead 13-year-old daughter Gianna "violated" her, and she was devastated to learn that such images were taken, despite Sheriff Alex Villanueva's assurances that the scene would be secured. She said during testimony that she continues to suffer from grief and anxiety at the thought of the crash site photos surfacing someday.

Jurors, who began deliberations early Monday in downtown Los Angeles, reached their verdict after roughly four and a half hours of deliberations.

The jury's verdict came one day after what would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday, and it happened on "Mamba Day" in Los Angeles, which celebrates his life each year on Aug. 24, or 8-24, the two numbers he wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

