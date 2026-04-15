Los Angeles police investigating suspicious death after man's body found on Van Nuys street

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man's body was found on a Van Nuys sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area near Kester Avenue and Califa Street at around 5:15 a.m. upon learning of the discovery, LAPD officers told CBS LA.They arrived and found the man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Investigators did not disclose the cause or nature of the man's death, but said that it appeared to be suspicious.

There was no information provided on a suspect as the investigation continued.