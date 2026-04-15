Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police investigating suspicious death after man's body found on Van Nuys street

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man's body was found on a Van Nuys sidewalk early Sunday morning. 

Police were called to the area near Kester Avenue and Califa Street at around 5:15 a.m. upon learning of the discovery, LAPD officers told CBS LA.They arrived and found the man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene. 

Investigators did not disclose the cause or nature of the man's death, but said that it appeared to be suspicious. 

There was no information provided on a suspect as the investigation continued. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue