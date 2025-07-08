Several people arrested for allegedly trying to disable Border Patrol vehicles during Van Nuys immigration operation

Four people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to disable U.S. Border Patrol vehicles during an immigration enforcement operation in Van Nuys.

In a post on X, USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino alleged that the four people had "attempted to impede & obstruct our efforts, using improvised devices aimed at disabling our vehicles."

An image of the device that people allegedly used to try disabling a Border Patrol vehicle in Van Nuys during an immigration operation on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Two images showed the devices that the suspects allegedly used. They appear to be rubber or metal strips with large nails attached. One of the photos showed the item lodged in a car's tire.

Bovino said that four people were arrested in connection with the incident, each of whom now faces felony charges.

The arrests came during an immigration enforcement operation outside of a Home Depot on Balboa Place in Van Nuys on Tuesday. A group of federal agents could be seen outside of the hardware store in video posted on social media, though it's unclear how many people, if any, were detained.

In a statement shared with CBS News Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Tuesday's operation and said that one of the four people arrested for allegedly obstructing law enforcement was also subsequently arrested for assaulting a Border Patrol agent during their initial detainment.