Van Nuys pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, Los Angeles police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys on Monday night, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The crash happened at around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard, police told CBS LA. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

No information was immediately available on a suspect or vehicle involved in the crash as LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives began investigating the incident.

Aerial footage showed a large section of the street blocked off by police tape near a McDonald's restaurant. A white canopy covered the spot where the pedestrian's body was located.

No further information was provided.