Watch CBS News
Local News

Van Nuys pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, Los Angeles police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys on Monday night, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

The crash happened at around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard, police told CBS LA. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

No information was immediately available on a suspect or vehicle involved in the crash as LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives began investigating the incident. 

Aerial footage showed a large section of the street blocked off by police tape near a McDonald's restaurant. A white canopy covered the spot where the pedestrian's body was located. 

No further information was provided. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue