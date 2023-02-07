Suspect steals car with child inside in Van Nuys neighborhood

A child was briefly kidnapped in a Van Nuys neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way. When the suspect carjacked the vehicle it happened to have a toddle inside.

After a brief search, police located a man around 2:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Wyandotte Street and detained him. It is unclear how he is related to the case.

The toddler was also found and is safe.