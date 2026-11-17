Van Nuys Airport will be holding aircraft rescue and firefighting training from Nov. 19-23.

Airport officials warned residents they may see flames, smoke and emergency personnel in the area during the training between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

"All training fires will be controlled, supervised and brief," Van Nuys Airport wrote. "The exercises are planned training activities, and no action is required from the public."

Van Nuys Airport added that federal regulations require annual live-fire training to ensure readiness.

"The exercises provide VNY firefighters with an opportunity to practice responding to aircraft fires under realistic, controlled conditions using their own equipment," it wrote.

Airport officials added that other agencies will join the exercise to "strengthen interagency coordination and emergency response capabilities."

The training will happen near the southwest portion of the airport, near the corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Vanowen Street.