San Fernando Valley home burglarized of more than $100k in valuables, couple says

A newlywed San Fernando Valley couple says that they were burglarized of more than $100,000 in valuables and family heirlooms while they were out to dinner on Friday night.

The couple tells CBS Los Angeles that left their Valley Village home, near Chandler Boulevard, at around 6 p.m. to have dinner with friends and returned at around 9:30 p.m. to see that a balcony door on the second floor was open.

They found that their home had been ransacked and that a safe with collectibles and valuables had been taken.

Surveillance camera footage shows three suspects leaving the house along a small sidewalk next to the property. Two of the suspects were seen carrying what looks to be a safe.

Los Angeles Police Department officers have taken a report of the incident and launched an investigation into the alleged burglary. The couple says that an AirTag inside of the safe shows an approximate location for the items, but police have not yet followed that lead up, they told CBS LA.