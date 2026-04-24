Residents in San Fernando Valley neighborhood frustrated after abandoned home becomes nuisance

A year ago, a home in Valley Glen was destroyed by a fire and on Friday, it still appears to be frozen in time.

Neighbors say they've been going back and forth with the city of Los Angeles, trying to get it cleaned up, but nothing has changed. The property has charred beams, broken windows and debris taking over the front yard.

Neighbors also say it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"I have had a homeless guy, he thinks he lives here, he brought a trash bin here, cleaning the property, he tried to set a fire here and I had to call the police," said Debbie Stopeck, who lives near the property. "I have had to call the police on him 11 times."

Stopeck has taken the lead in pushing to get this property cleaned up with the city.

"We have contacted whom we are supposed to, and we get nothing back," she said. "We either don't get a response, or we get a hand response; we are working on it."

LA County Assessor records show the property was sold in 2023.

Stopeck says no one ever moved in and adds that they started construction but never finished it.

Listing records show the home later went into a short sale in January 2025 and by April, it had burned down.

This is the same district under Councilman Adrin Nazarian, where a burned-down home on Varna Avenue in North Hollywood was declared a nuisance property after a decade of drug activity, and was finally cleaned up last week.

Nazarian says his office is working with city departments to get this solved in Valley Glen

"Whatever action we take in this case, landlords should know that if they allow their properties to become a public nuisance or a danger to the community, they will be held accountable," his office said.

But a resident who asked not to be identified says the situation isn't getting any better.

"Everybody is completely frustrated with this and it's kind of like business as usual, people shrug their shoulders now, they figure there is nothing we can do and they are not responsive," he said.

This neighborhood is sounding the alarms, saying it's not just their safety at risk, but their health too.

"Do something, don't leave us with a house with asbestos," Stopeck said. "It burned out, it has asbestos."

CBS LA reached out to the LA City Attorney's Office, which says the matter is under review by its Criminal Division.

There is no clear timeline for when it will be resolved, adding to the community's frustration.