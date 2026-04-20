Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in Los Angeles County Whole Foods

A man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the aisle of a Whole Foods store in Valencia last month has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said on Monday.

The incident happened on March 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the health foods store in the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard, a news release from LASD said at the time. The suspect allegedly exposed himself and then touched the woman inappropriately as she was kneeling and looking at items in the aisle, deputies said.

After more than a month of investigation, deputies identified and located the suspect. He was taken into custody with the assistance of Crime Impact Team deputies, an updated release from LASD said on Monday.

LA County deputies claimed the suspect had exposed himself before inappropriately touching a young woman at a Valencia Whole Foods. LASD

"At this time, investigators are not aware of any additional related incidents in the Santa Clarita area," the release said.

They did not identify the suspect or provide a city of residence, but when their search began, he was described as a man in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, who stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Deputies thanked the public for the valuable tips and information that they provided to help assist the investigators with locating the suspect.