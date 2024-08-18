Outraged Valencia optometry store owner says same man stole designer glasses on back to back days

The outraged owner of a Valencia optometry store is speaking out after being targeted by thefts on back-to-back days over the weekend.

Dr. Gavineh Nersiyan, the owner of OPTIX Optometry, says that the first burglary happened on Friday at around 2 p.m., when the man, wearing a white t-shirt, hat and shoes with jeans, entered the store to schedule an appointment.

As he was leaving the store, which is located in the 24300 block of Town Center Drive, he walked towards one of the shelves where eyeglasses were being displayed and snatched several pairs of designer glasses before running through the doors.

The very next day, and wearing what looked to be the exact same outfit, the man entered the store. Instead of making his way to the receptionist's desk, however, he just grabs more glasses and sprints through the doors.

"It's unfortunate that this kind of crime happens very easily," Nersiyan said. "It doesn't feel like a very safe environment anymore and it's changing how we're gonna be practicing in this office."

Surveillance camera footage within the store captured each incident, clearly showing the man's face and clothing as he committed both thefts.

She said she plans to file a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as soon as she can.