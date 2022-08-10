Watch CBS News
Local

Vacant house fire breaks out in Pomona; firefighters quickly knock down flames

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition) 01:46

Firefighters managed to knockdown a blaze that broke out at a vacant structure in Pomona early Wednesday morning. 

The fire was first reported just after 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Electra Street and 4th Street, where flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the vacant home. 

Upon arrival, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews quickly controlled the flames utilizing a combination of foam and water sprayed from a hose. 

Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris surrounding the home, which had boarded windows and sheets hanging over the porch area. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.