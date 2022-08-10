Vacant house fire breaks out in Pomona; firefighters quickly knock down flames

Firefighters managed to knockdown a blaze that broke out at a vacant structure in Pomona early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Electra Street and 4th Street, where flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the vacant home.

Upon arrival, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews quickly controlled the flames utilizing a combination of foam and water sprayed from a hose.

Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris surrounding the home, which had boarded windows and sheets hanging over the porch area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.