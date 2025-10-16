Utah mom accused of abducting her kids found in Southern California

Hermosa Beach police on Wednesday located two missing children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother in Utah more than a week ago.

Officers said the Payson City Police Department, which is roughly 60 miles south of Salt Lake City, alerted them about the alleged abduction on Oct. 15, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department. The two agencies shared automated license plate reader data and discovered that the mother's vehicle had been driving around Hermosa Beach.

Police found the two kids, ages 7 and 11, and their mother living inside a car with two cats and a dog while patrolling through a neighborhood, according to Hermosa Beach PD.

"When we learned of this case, we immediately felt the urgency and the seriousness of this matter," said Hermosa Beach Police Chief Landon Phillips. "We cannot imagine how it must have felt for the children, their father and other family, and we empathize with how hard it must have been for them."

Investigators said the mother had a warrant after allegedly violating a court-ordered custody agreement and taking the children out of Utah without proper permissions or notice.

"Our department deeply values the teamwork and support demonstrated by our colleagues in Hermosa Beach," said Payson City Police Chief Brad Bishop. "This case is a reminder of what can be accomplished when agencies work together with shared purpose and determination."