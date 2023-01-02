Utah and Penn State fans fired up for 109th Rose Bowl

Utah will get its second chance to win its first Rose Bowl when it faces Penn State in the 109th edition of college football's oldest bowl game today.

The Utes were ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press poll, released Dec. 4, two spots ahead of the Nittany Lions. Utah has won six of its past seven games, including defeating USC twice, the Trojans' only losses.

Penn State has won four consecutive games. Its losses were to Ohio State and Michigan.

The Utes are seventh among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring entering Monday's play, averaging 40 points per game. Utah has scored at least 30 points in 10 of its 13 games.

The game will be the first meeting between Utah and Penn State.

The Rose Bowl has annually matched Big Ten and Pac-12 teams since 2012, except in 2018 and 2021 when the game served as a College Football Playoff semifinal.