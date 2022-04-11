USPS services suspended in Santa Monica neighborhood after repeat attacks on carriers

The United States Postal Service has suspended its services for one block of residents in a Santa Monica neighborhood, after several reported assaults took place on carriers delivering mail in the area.

A report was filed back on Jan. 19 for an incident that occurred in the early evening, when a mail carrier was attacked by a resident who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue.

He reportedly swing a broomstick at the carrier, though they were not injured in the attack.

According to Santa Monica Police Department's Public Information Officer, the suspect is well-known amongst their ranks, as they've had several issues with him in the past - most of which are domestic.

Residents in the area were delivered notices from USPS, disclosing that "delivery service is hereby suspended to all addresses located on the 13-hundred block of 14th street."

As expected, homeowners in the area are more than upset, especially since the actions of just one person seem to have put them all at a loss.

"My immediate reaction was just disappointment... frustration," said Courtney Smith.

The notice continued to state that "multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended."

CBS reporters reached out to Santa Monica police, where they learned that only one assault has been officially reported, and even then the victim declined to have the case prosecuted.

They learned that the USPS has its own law enforcement agency, though they also have not contacted Santa Monica Police in regards to the report filed in January.

"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers," Smith continued. "They shouldn't have to deal with that." Likewise, I feel compassion for the people that are instigating these things because who knows what's going on."

Despite the notice, the postal service has still continued to deliver packages to residents.

"Since the suspension of daily mail has occurred, USPS still does come to our block - exclusive for delivering packages - no paper mail (or) envelopes, just packages," said Clayton Canning, who also lives in affected area.

The residents have been told that in order to receive their mail they have to stop at their local USPS on 7th Street and pick it up in person.

There was also no information on when the suspension was set to end.

"Not doing anything is not the solution," Smith concluded.