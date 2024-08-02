USPS mail carrier hospitalized after crash in Beverly Hills

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was injured during a two-car crash in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. near Foothill Boulevard and Burton Way, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Firefighters with the Beverly Hills Fire Department had to remove the windshield of the postal truck to retrieve the postal worker, who was trapped inside after the force of the impact caused the car to overturn onto its side.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. They have not yet been identified.

Firefighters say that all of the mail was packed up and put into another vehicle for delivery.

There was no information available on what caused the collision and if the other driver was injured.