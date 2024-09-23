USC student arrested for allegedly hitting professor in the head with a metal water bottle

USC student arrested for attacking professor with metal water bottle on campus

A University of Southern California student was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting one of her professors in the head with a metal water bottle on Monday.

Campus safety officials say that the incident happened at around 11 a.m. in the back of a campus classroom at Dauterive Hall.

They say that the female student hit the unidentified female professor "in the side of the head with a fairly large metal water bottle."

Both the school's Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene to assist with the incident.

The student, still unidentified, was located in an adjacent building and taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, while the professor was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Circumstances leading up to the assault remain unclear and investigators are working to determine a motive. Campus safety officers say that there were other students on hand to witness the assault.

No further information was provided.