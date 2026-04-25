USC standouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane drafted; UCLA has no players selected for first time since 2012

The University of Southern California had three standout players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, including star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, while UCLA had zero players picked for the first time since 2012.

Makai Lemon of USC celebrates after being selected twentieth overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

With the No. 20 overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Makai Lemon, which was no surprise following his stellar Biletnikoff Award-winning season. Philly traded up to draft Lemon, who caught 131 passes for 1,928 yards and 14 TDs during his two full seasons with USC.

He now joins a star-studded wide receiver corps with the Eagles, despite news that AJ Brown is likely to be traded in the coming weeks. Lemon will join DeVonta Smith, Brown, Marqis "Hollywood" Brown, Elijah Moore and Dontayvion Wicks, who was recently acquired from Green Bay.

Lemon, who is the Trojans' second-ever Biletnikoff Award winner, said that he was almost selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Eagles traded up.

"I answered the phone and it was the Steelers," Lemon said. "My phone kept ringing. I look and it was the Eagles. They traded up and they were going to pick me. I feel like everything happened for a reason. They traded up, so it means a lot that they really wanted me."

Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane #8 of the USC Trojans catches a pass for a first down against defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. #2 of the UCLA Bruins in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Lemon's counterpart last season, Ja'Kobi Lane, was selected in the third round with the No. 80 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Lane ranked No. 21 amongst wide receivers at the NFL Combine and at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he projects to be a solid deep option for Lamar Jackson and company. He was a Biletnikoff candidate in his junior season, in which he had 49 for 618 yards and four touchdowns.

The Trojans also had redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey selected on the final day of the draft, when the Houston Texas took him with the first pick of the fifth round. He ranked as the sixth overall safety at the combine after finishing the 2025 season with 27 tackles, two passes broken up and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

After the Draft, nine Trojans signed as undrafted free agents with various NFL teams.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald signed with the Tennessee Titans,

tight end Lake McRee signed with the Steelers,

defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver signed with the New Orleans Saints,

defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson signed with the Cleveland Browns,

linebacker Eric Gentry signed with the Cincinnati Bengals,

defensive end Anthony Lucas signed with the Detroit Lions,

wide receiver Jaden Richardson signed with the Kansas City Royals,

offensive lineman DJ Wingfield signed with the Denver Broncos,

and defensive back DJ Harvey signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

On the other hand, the UCLA Bruins had no players selected in any of the seven rounds of the draft for the first time since 2012. The rare occurrence comes after a less-than-stellar 3-9 season which saw them finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings.

Once the Draft wrapped up, the Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive tackle Gary Smith III as an undrafted free agent, meaning he can still player for a spot on their roster for the upcoming season. He had 39 tackles in his fifth-year season and 3.5 sacks over his four seasons with the Bruins.

Offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio was also signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.