Rams draft QB Ty Simpson at No. 13; Chargers select DE Akheem Mesidor at No. 22

The Los Angeles Rams chose Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, making a bold move to secure their successor to NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Rams general manager Les Snead made a first-round pick for only the second time in the past decade — and he turned in a shocker by taking Simpson, who wasn't considered a first-round talent on some draft boards.

Simpson was a starter for only one season with the Crimson Tide, passing for 3,567 yards and leading them to the Rose Bowl after three seasons as a backup.

Although the Rams finished one game shy of the Super Bowl last year following their eighth winning season in nine years under Sean McVay, they still had the 13th pick from Atlanta after a draft-day trade one year ago.

Rather than adding available receiver Makai Lemon — the Biletnikoff Award winner at Southern California last season — to maximize their championship window with Stafford, the Rams chose to look to their future.

The 38-year-old Stafford has already announced he is returning to the Rams next season, his 17th in the NFL, but hasn't committed beyond this year.

Simpson doesn't have the arm strength or size of many top NFL quarterbacks, but the Rams apparently loved his technique and decision-making under pressure. Simpson could be Los Angeles' backup quarterback next season if Jimmy Garoppolo decides to retire.

Snead rarely picks in the first round, repeatedly moving his top selections for veteran talent or trading back. Los Angeles' only previous first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016 was Jared Verse, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year chosen 19th overall in 2024.

Snead acknowledged the Rams have no urgent roster needs after a 12-5 regular season and two playoff victories before a heartbreaking loss to Seattle in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles' biggest flaw last season was in its secondary, but Snead already addressed it by trading his own first-round pick in a package for star Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie before signing his Chiefs teammate, cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Chargers select defensive end Akheem Mesidor at No. 22

The Los Angeles Chargers selected defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Miami with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Mesidor, a 6-foot-3, 259-pounder from Ottawa, Ontario, became the first Canadian taken in the first round of the draft. He was a first team All-ACC pick last year. He had 125 sacks as a senior, tied for third in the FBS.

Mesidor began his college career at West Virginia, where he played both defensive end and defensive tackle, recording 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. After the season, he transferred to Miami.

He's been injury prone throughout his career and played just three full seasons of college ball. Last season, he was at his healthiest and helped the Hurricanes reach the national championship game, where they lost to Indiana and No. 1 draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mesidor could be an eventual successor to 35-year-old Khalil Mack on the Chargers.

Eagles choose USC star Makai Lemon at No. 20

The Philadelphia Eagles selected USC receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon with the 20th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up to get a top wideout with star A.J. Brown on the trading block.

The Eagles traded the No. 23 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys as part of a deal that gives quarterback Jalen Hurts a new weapon on the offense.

Brown is likely on the move, with the Patriots expected to be the leading contender to land the star wide receiver, reuniting him with embattled coach Mike Vrabel, who had him in Tennessee. The Rams already pursued Brown earlier in the offseason. The Eagles would be able to spread a $40 million salary cap hit over two seasons by waiting until June 1 to deal Brown.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver this season after catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards — tops in the Power Four conferences — and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans. The 5-foot-11 wideout with a knack for acrobatic catches and game-changing plays earned first-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.

Lemon grew up 25 miles from USC's campus in Orange County. After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2023, he caught 131 passes for 1,928 yards and 14 TDs during his two full seasons with the Trojans.

Lemon was USC's second Biletnikoff Award winner, joining Marqise Lee (2012).

Brown is not only the Eagles No. 1 wide receiver, but he's also one of the top receivers in franchise history. He's topped 1,000 yards receiving all four seasons with the Eagles — including consecutive 1,400-plus-yard seasons — has 339 total receptions in Philadelphia and was crucial member of two teams that played in the Super Bowl.

Yet, he was unhappy last season as the Eagles offense stagnated — leading to a change at offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia has already added receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore this offseason. They could be serviceable No. 3 receivers behind DeVonta Smith — and now, Lemon.