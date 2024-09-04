USC great Reggie Bush to be inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

Iconic college football running back and USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush will get his flowers on Thursday when he's inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

Bush, who played with USC from 2003 to 2005, was part of the dynamic team that won two national championships under the tutelage of Pete Carroll.

His final season with the Trojans saw him earn the Heisman Trophy, Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Award amongst a slew of other accolades that led to his being taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

USC's Reggie Bush grabs the facemask of UCLA Bruin Jarrad Page in USC's 66Â–19 win at the LA Coliseum Saturday Dec. 3, 2005. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In three seasons, he scored 38 touchdowns both through the air and on the ground, amassing 4,470 total yards. On top of that, he had four touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards as a kick returner. He is widely regarded as one of the most dominant college football players of his generation, if not of all time.

He voluntarily forfeited his title as the 2005 winner of the Heisman Trophy after an investigation by the NCAA found that he and his family received improper benefits while he played football at USC. However, earlier this year, The Heisman Trust announced that they would return to the award to Bush due to "enormous changes in the college football landscape," with the new NIL policy playing a large factor in their decision.

The ceremonies to return the award to Bush, and the replica to USC, are scheduled to take place sometime in December.

While his time in the NFL was note quite as illustrious as his collegiate career, Bush put together a successful string of seasons that saw him win Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints in 2009. He scored 58 total touchdowns in the NFL and rushed for more than 5,000 yards in 10 seasons.

He becomes the 28th Trojan to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame and joins his famed counterpart in Matt Leinart, who was inducted in 2019. The duo won back-to-back Heisman Trophies for USC in 2004 and 2005 and were major contributors in the dominant image still associated with the school's football program today.

Bush was previously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Along with Bush, longtime Michigan State University Head Coach Mike Dantonio and former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James will also be inducted.

All three inductees will be honored at the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1 and again during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game.

While the Rose Bowl is traditionally home to USC rivals in the UCLA Bruins, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame aims to enshrine those who "have contributed to the history and excitement of the Rose Bowl Game and those who embody the best of the passion, strength, tradition and honor associated with The Granddaddy of Them All."