USC-Cal game start delayed by protestors at midfield

The beginning of Saturday's matchup between USC and Cal Berkeley was delayed when a group of protestors rushed onto the Memorial Stadium field.

It's not immediately clear what the protest was for, but just after the coin flip a group of about a dozen people ran to midfield and sat down in the middle of the Cal logo.

The video, which can be seen on Fox College Football's X account, shows players and coaches looking on as the group is approached by police and field security members.

The USC vs Cal game is delayed due to a protest at the 50-yard line pic.twitter.com/2XQ8IQlVXB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

After about 15 minutes, the game was finally able to get underway when the protestors were led away in handcuffs.

No injuries were reported in the incident.