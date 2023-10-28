Watch CBS News
USC-Cal game start delayed by protestors at midfield

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The beginning of Saturday's matchup between USC and Cal Berkeley was delayed when a group of protestors rushed onto the Memorial Stadium field. 

It's not immediately clear what the protest was for, but just after the coin flip a group of about a dozen people ran to midfield and sat down in the middle of the Cal logo. 

The video, which can be seen on Fox College Football's X account, shows players and coaches looking on as the group is approached by police and field security members. 

After about 15 minutes, the game was finally able to get underway when the protestors were led away in handcuffs. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

First published on October 28, 2023 / 3:54 PM

