Postal worker robbed in San Fernando Valley neighborhood, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Saturday, according to Los Angeles police. 

It happened a little before 2:25 p.m. in the 5700 block of Whitsett Avenue, according to LAPD officers. They told CBS LA that they're unsure if the suspect was armed when the incident occurred. 

They were unable to provide information on a suspect involved, but said that no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what was taken from the USPS worker and how much it was possibly worth. 

CBS LA has reached out to USPS for comment on the incident but has not yet heard back. 

