U.S. Marshals track down Los Angeles murder suspect in El Salvador

The California Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals arrested a 33-year-old man accused of fleeing to El Salvador after he allegedly killed a teen in Exposition Park nearly two years ago.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 33, was arrested at LAX on Aug. 27, 2026, after his attorney negotiated and coordinated his surrender with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Law enforcement said Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

The California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals arrested Jonathan Rodriguez after a nearly two-year manhunt. CHP

He's accused of killing 16-year-old Jonathan Flores in a hit-and-run crash following an apparent road rage incident near BMO Stadium on Nov. 22, 2024.

Investigators said Rodriguez got into an altercation with a group of roughly 40 bicyclists, which included Flores, riding around Exposition Park. The riders veered off the road and through an opening in the fencing surrounding a parking lot near BMO Stadium. Rodriguez allegedly followed the bicyclists and ran over Flores.

A photo of Jonathan Flores, the 16-year-old victim of a deadly hit-and-run possibly stemming from a road rage incident in 2024. CBS LA

Flores' friends said the teen was not involved in the altercation and that another bicyclist may have hit Rodriguez's side mirror. The 16-year-old's family said he was a high school junior and an honor roll student.

"It's a tragic incident and 100% preventable, avoidable. It should have never happened," CHP Sgt. Dan Kene said that night.

Officers said Rodriguez sped out of the lot and fled the scene. The CHP said he eventually fled to Mexico before ultimately using his dual citizenship to settle down in El Salvador.