Upland Unified investigating classroom brawl between two students

The Upland Unified School District is investigating a classroom brawl involving two students.

"We will pursue the strongest consequences allowed by law," the district said in a statement. "We also appreciate the concern for our teacher and the students who were affected, and out of respect for their privacy, we will not comment further."

The fight, which happened last Monday, was captured on social media posts. The posts depicted two students fighting with a teacher trying to break up the brawl. The teacher had her hair pulled as the fight ensued. She could be seen writhing in pain as the students continued to punch each other.

The district did not comment on the teacher's condition or if she has returned to work.

Upland High School Teacher gets Destroyed while trying to break up a fight in her classroom all by herself.... She ends up with a broken nose and leaves campus in an Ambulance... pic.twitter.com/5K5qnymL7e — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) April 19, 2023

The Upland Police Department said that they are allowing the school district to handle the investigation and will be available as needed. No charges have been announced as of Tuesday.