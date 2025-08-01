Upland police officer makes arrest after chasing hit-and-run suspect on pedestrian's horse

An Upland Police Department officer made a unique arrest on Monday, chasing a hit-and-run suspect on horseback after they fled into a nearby equestrian center.

Police were dispatched to Campus Avenue and 21st Street a little before 5 p.m. after learning of a hit-and-run crash in the area, according to an Instagram post shared by the department.

"The victim was stopped at a stop sign when a minivan slammed into her, causing back and neck injuries," the post said. "The driver of the minivan got out, never checked on the person he hit, and fled into a nearby equestrian center."

Arriving officers established a search perimeter, and with the help of a K9 officer and drones began to search the center and the surrounding area.

"As one of our motors walked the property, a horse was offered to him by on-site staff," the post said. They said that the officer just so happened to ride horses on the weekend and was well-experienced.

"So the horse was called to service," the post said.

After about 30 minutes, a K9 unit found the suspect hiding in the bushes. He was taken into custody after surrendering, police said.

He was found to be driving under the influence and booked on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and felony hit-and-run, according to UPD.

"The suspect not only had a lengthy criminal history, but had 8 ... prior convictions for DUI and had a suspended license for DUI," police said.

The suspect has not yet been identified and it's unclear if the victim required hospitalization following the crash.