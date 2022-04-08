Upland man arrested, indicted in woman's fatal fentanyl overdose

An Upland man was arrested Friday after being indicted for allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who suffered a fatal overdose.

John Biagianti, 31, was arrested Friday morning at his home in Upland by federal and local law enforcement. Federal officials say he has been charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in connection to the unidentified woman's fatal overdose last year.

According to the indictment, Biagianti sold the fentanyl to the woman on Aug. 8, 2021. She died the next day after ingesting the drug, federal prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, Biagianti faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.