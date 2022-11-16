Watch CBS News
Unplanned 'flaring' reported at Torrance Refinery

The Torrance Refining Company announced an unplanned "flaring" event Wednesday morning.

Area residents are advised they may see flames emanating from one of the towers at the refinery.

Air-quality regulators said no impact was expected from Wednesday morning's flaring. 

The cause of the unplanned flares was not immediately known.

The Torrance Refinery is located at 3700 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504.

