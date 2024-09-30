Unlicensed 18-year-old driver suspected in DUI crash that killed mother in Orange

An unlicensed 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of a violent DUI crash that left a mother and her juvenile daughter dead in Orange on Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Tustin Street and Collins Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

An image of the damage one car sustained during the violent two car crash allegedly triggered by an unlicensed DUI driver in Orange on Sunday, Sept. 29. Orange Police Department

"An intoxicated man was driving a Chevy Equinox south on Tustin Street approaching a red light at Collins Avenue," said the OPD statement posted on Facebook. "A Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Collins Avenue through the green light at Tustin Street."

It was there that the two Chevy slammed into the side of the Toyota, killing an unidentified woman in the front passenger seat. Her daughter, who was sitting behind her, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police also say that two others, another juvenile passenger and the driver, an unidentified man, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious but stable condition.

The unlicensed drunk driver, since identified as 18-year-old Roberto Noe Monfil Xitlama, was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be serious police said. A blood alcohol test found that he was more than double the legal limit.

He was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

No other information was provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact OPED at (714) 744-7342.