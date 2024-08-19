UC president directs chancellors to enforce rules banning campus encampments

University of California leadership has directed its 10 chancellors to enforce policies banning encampments, masking to conceal identity and restricting free movement in an effort to balance free speech rights and maintain critical school operations, UC President Michael V. Drake said Monday.

The announcement follows a springtime surge in protests over the Israel-Hamas war that tested the system's responses and enforcement. Drake shared a letter with the university community on Monday as students are set return to campus for the new academic year.

The letter reaffirmed the UC community's right to protest, and noted that the Free Speech Movement had roots at the University of California. Drake said the "vast majority of protests" held on the UC campuses were peaceful, but some turned violent.

Drake said his office and campus leaders spent the summer reflecting "on the events of the past year," and were looking to clarify and strengthen policies and procedures including those that include prohibitions on camping or encampments; unauthorized structures; restrictions on free movement; masking to conceal identity and refusing to reveal one's identity when asked by university personnel.

The goal, Drake said, is for community members to feel supported in their expressions of free speech, and in their pursuit of studies, research, patient care and other campus work.

"We also want our community members to understand what's expected of them, including a clear understanding of the principles, policies, and laws that govern our behavior on campus," Drake wrote.

Protests amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza swept across college campuses in the United States in the spring, testing the campuses' varied responses.

Demonstrations at UCLA drew nationwide attention when protests on the campus by pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups turned violent on April 30. That led to a response from the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol, the removal of encampment tents and over 200 people arrested.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the University of California system incurred $29 million in expenses during the protests, most of which went to pay for law enforcement.

UCLA topped all 10 campuses in costs, spending $10 million on safety and security and $400,000 for building repairs, graffiti removal and other cleanup related to the protests, according to the Times.