Universal Studios neighbors upset about noisy riders on new Fast and Furious ride

Toluca Lake neighbors continued to share their complaints about Universal Studios' new and noisy Fast and Furious ride.

"There have been times where it is loud, but it isn't every day, all year long," resident Judith Angel said.

Angel has lived in the neighborhood since 1989 and echoed the sentiment of some of her neighbors. Some neighbors said they aren't upset about the roller coaster itself, which hasn't been opened yet, but about the screaming people on board.

"They told us that they had designed it so that the screams would happen in those tubes," Angel said. "My comment was, I've never seen a roller coaster where you can tell people you can scream here, but don't scream here."

Other neighbors said they couldn't really hear anything and are not concerned about the noise. Instead, they said seeing the new ride made them want to ride the roller coaster.

Universal said it added more than 900 feet of sound walls, pea gravel to help quiet the track, and designed the coaster cars to rotate so screams won't always face the neighborhood.

"Cover the damn thing, and we will live in peace, and we will live in peace with them," Angel said.

The Toluca Lake Homeowners Association posted online that Universal told residents that testing would resume on the roller coaster on Monday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the next two weeks. They also provided a hotline and email for residents to send their concerns.

"We appreciate hearing from the community, and that feedback is an important part of the process," Universal wrote in a statement. "The coast is currently in technical rehearsals. As part of that process, we are actively reviewing sound levels."