Universal Studios neighbors complain about noise from new Fast and Furious ride

While it's not open yet, Universal Studios' neighbors are already complaining about the noise from the amusement park's new Fast and Furious ride.

"Like every 30-40 seconds, you just keep hearing screams," neighbor Craig Strong said. "It's like this is going to be our new sound in the neighborhood all day long."

Strong's neighbors said it wasn't roller coasters they heard first, but the screams from the riders.

"It's very peaceful," Strong said. "That roller coaster, it's a game changer."

NBCUniversal outlined a number of steps to address noise on its website, including installing 900 feet of sound walls, using pea gravel to help quiet the track, and designing the coaster cars to rotate so screams won't always face the neighborhood.

"The coaster is currently in its testing and commissioning phase, which includes actively reviewing sound levels to ensure the coaster operates in compliance," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson wrote. "Feedback from the community is an important part of this process, and we appreciate hearing from them."

Strong and his neighbors hope Universal will take more steps to dampen the sound from the new ride.

"Please work this out," Strong said. "I can't live here and listen to screams every 40 seconds until, sometimes, 2 a.m. It's just unfair."

The ride is expected to open later this year.