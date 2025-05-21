United flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles diverted after security concern

United flight headed to Los Angeles diverts after concerning message found on bathroom mirror

United flight headed to Los Angeles diverts after concerning message found on bathroom mirror

A flight leaving Hawaii for California was diverted early Wednesday morning after a "potential security concern," officials confirmed.

United Airlines Flight 1169 was headed to Los Angeles International Airport when its pilots eventually turned the plane around and returned it to its origin, Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, at about 1:35 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement, United Airlines said the security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror on the flight.

Avery Sarzo, a passenger aboard the flight, told KCAL News that the message was a bomb threat.

After the diversion, law enforcement officials swept the aircraft for more evidence. It's not yet clear if any materials were found or if any suspects were identified.

The airline said it's working to rebook customers to another flight to L.A. on Wednesday evening.

As many as 339 passengers and 10 crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 plane at the time, according to officials.

No additional details, including whether the threat was found to be credible, were immediately made available. No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning.