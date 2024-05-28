UCLA workers walk off the job to call out university's response to Gaza protests

UCLA workers walked off the job Tuesday to protest the university's response to Gaza demonstrations at the campus, alleging workers' rights have been violated.

Researchers, graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers with the union United Auto Workers (UAW) 4811 staged the walkout to speak out against the handling of campus demonstrations and pro-Palestinian encampments which have emerged at colleges across the U.S. The union joins critics including hundreds of UCLA faculty members and some lawmakers in Washington, D.C., who have said the decision by UCLA leadership to call in outside law enforcement to dismantle the encampment infringed on students' and workers' First Amendment rights.

Academic workers at UC Davis were also expected to take part in Tuesday's walkout. The union's strike started last week with workers at UC Santa Cruz picketing, holding up signs calling for fair labor practices and divestment, a key demand of pro-Palestinian protesters at U.S. universities.

UCLA workers walk off the job on May 28, 2024, to protest the university's response to campus demonstrations over the war in Gaza.

UAW 4811 represents 48,000 academic workers across all 10 UC campuses.

The first announced a potential strike the night after an attack on a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. In a statement, the union states a group of counter-protesters were "hitting protesters including members of UAW 4811 with sticks, spraying them with bear spray, and pelting them with bottles and fireworks." UCLA police made their first arrest in the April 30 attack this week.

While failing to protect protesters in that instance, the union alleges, UC leaders have called in riot police to shut down protests.

"From the hours of unchecked violence at UCLA, to the continued use of riot police at campuses like UCLA, UCSD, and UC Irvine, UC has continuously violated workers' rights to free expression in our workplace despite UC police that should have protected us," the union's website reads.

Union leaders are calling for no arrests, expulsions, suspensions or other disciplinary action against students and workers taking part in the protests as well as the university's divestment from "weapons manufacturers, military contractors, and companies profiting from Israel's war on Gaza."

The University of California has called some of the union's demands "politically motivated," and therefore, the strike not legal. The public university system filed a court order with the state labor board last week attempting to stop the walkout, stating it would violate a "no-strike" clause in the union's contract. The UC alleged such a demonstration is not legal since the labor union's protests and negotiations "must be tied to terms and conditions of employment and terms in the collective bargaining agreement."

"UAW's strike is unlawful because the goal is to pressure the University to concede to a list of politically motivated demands closely linked to the protests occurring across California and the nation," reads a May 21 statement from the UC Office of the President.

California's Public Employment Relations Board declined the UC's request for injunctive relief, which would have put an immediate end to the strike. While it rejected the UC's request, the labor board ordered the University and union engage in formal mediation.

"'DENIED': UC is not above the law," the union wrote on social media after the rejected court order.

Workers at UC campuses will be called on by the union's leadership at different times to strike as part of its "Stand Up" protests, rather than having all union members demonstrate together at the same time. The union has said the leadership of UC schools have not negotiated with student protesters the same way other U.S. universities have, stating management at the California campuses "must change course."

"At several other universities across the country, management has taken protesters' demands seriously and begun negotiations with coalitions of students, workers, and community members over their divestment from companies supplying arms to Israel's war in Gaza," reads a statement the union released earlier this month. "This option is open to UC as well."

Last week, Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California's 41st congressional district asked Chancellor Block why UCLA leadership did not engage in negotiations with demonstrators, calling what happened at UCLA "an unfortunate contrast" to the other two schools whose leaders were questioned at the Congressional hearing, Rutgers and Northwestern universities.

While deals were made with protesters at those campuses, there was no such deal at UCLA — instead, outside law enforcement agencies responded, dismantled the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested more than 200 people.

Block said there was "a real attempt for discussion" which proved unsuccessful.

He said a UCLA vice chancellor sat inside the encampment with protesters and "discussed potential solutions" but that did not lead to any agreement. He said he called in LAPD and other police when it appeared the safety of the entire campus was at risk.