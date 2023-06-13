UCLA police searching for hate crime suspect accused of throwing eggs at a student

Police are searching for a group of young men who are accused of committing a hate crime right next to UCLA.

University police said the attack happened in the 400 block of Gayley Avenue, just outside UCLA's campus, before 1 a.m. Sunday. According to the UCLA Police Department, six young men between the ages of 17 and 21 drove by the student and her friends while throwing eggs at them. One of the suspects is accused of yelling a racial slur while hitting the victim with several eggs.

The victim declined any medical attention.

The primary suspect is described as a white man. Other suspects were described as three Asian men, two other white men and another man of an unknown race.

The young men were in a beige or gray Mercedes convertible. Police said "91E" is a possible partial license plate number of the suspects' car.

Police are currently investigating the alleged hate crime and are asking anyone with information to step forward. Anyone that has information surrounding this case, or experienced a similar encounter, are asked to contact UCPD at (310) 825-9371.