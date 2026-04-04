UCLA Bruins look to cap off historic March Madness run against juggernaut South Carolina

UCLA may not be favored in the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship Game against South Carolina on Sunday, but after witnessing this dominant March Madness run, most Bruins fans would probably still make those Betts.

The Bruins (36-1) avenged their lone loss of the season on Friday with an emphatic 51-44 win over Texas in the Final Four. In a fitting end to what was a defensive battle, 6-foot-7 senior Lauren Betts blocked a layup attempt from Madison Booker with 20 seconds left in a three-point door, slamming the door on the Longhorns' comeback bid.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Kiki Rice #1 of the UCLA Bruins dribbles against Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter in the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The win sealed the program's first-ever NCAA title game appearance since moving over from the AIAW in 1981.

Friday's milestone win solidifies UCLA as a modern-day power in the sport. Prior to head coach Cori Close taking over in 2011, the Bruins had advanced to the Elite Eight just once, in 1998-1999, and were far from an annual entrant in the NCAA Tournament.

In her 15 years, Close has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen a total of eight times, including three appearances in the Elite Eight and now, two-straight Final Fours.

The Bruins' journey ended with a loss to Connecticut on the big stage last year, but now their journey will come to an end against the other major juggernaut in the sport, the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-3).

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Joyce Edwards #8, Agot Makeer #44, and Ta'niya Latson #00 of the South Carolina Gamecocks react during the fourth quarter against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Head coach Dawn Staley has brought three National Championships to Columbia, in 2016-2017, 2021-2022 and 2023-2024, and this year is the sixth-consecutive Final Four for the Gamecocks.

The team has been dominant this year, per usual. Of their three losses, two were against the aforementioned Longhorns, whom the Bruins handled on Friday.

UCLA's offensive firepower with Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkins can be matched with South Carolina's deep lineup featuring Joyce Edwards, Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot. The Bruins were seventh in the nation in scoring with 84 points per game, while the Gamecocks were third with 86.5.

Going into Sunday, the Gamecocks are favored by 3.5 points, with oddsmakers expecting a high-scoring affair.

UCLA takes on South Carolina in Phoenix at 12:30 p.m. PT.