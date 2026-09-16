UCLA giving free tickets to all students for home football and basketball games

UCLA Athletics officials on Wednesday announced that all students would be given free tickets to regular-season games for the Bruins' football, men's basketball and women's basketball games this year.

"Our students are the heartbeat of UCLA," said a statement from Tim Harris, the Athletic Department's newly appointed CEO and Director of Athletics. "Their passion, energy and pride create an atmosphere that makes a difference for our student-athletes and coaches. We want as many students as possible experiencing UCLA Athletics, supporting their fellow Bruins and helping us build one of the best home environments in college sports."

The announcement comes in the midst of a notable trend in low attendance at UCLA football games at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The numbers are highlighted in a 2019 report from the Los Angeles Times, and again in 2025.

As the Bruins usher in a new era of football under head coach Bob Chesney, they hope that their student fan base will be there for every step.

"We have an exciting team led by Bob Chesney and a lot of momentum surrounding UCLA Athletics," Harris said. "Now it's time for our students to help set the standard. Arrive early. Be loud. Be relentless. We can't wait to see a sea of Bruin Blue at the Rose Bowl this Saturday."

According to UCLA, eligible undergraduate and graduate students can claim their complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account each Monday, with the free ticket season beginning ahead of their Saturday game at the Rose Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers.

"We need our students to show up, be loud, and make a difference," Harris' statement said.

UCLA officials advised that students who already purchased the 2026-27 Den Pass will receive automatic refunds by the end of September. They also said that the exact process to receive basketball tickets would be communicated at a later date ahead of the upcoming season, which officially begins in early November.

The men's basketball team is coming off back-to-back appearances in March Madness, while the women's basketball team will enter the season as the nation's reigning champions following a stellar 37-1 season that was capped off by their 79-51 dismantling of South Carolina in the National Championship Game in April.

Along with the free tickets, students will also be able to purchase tickets for up to eight guests for each home game, with the only exception being the November 28 matchup with crosstown rival USC.

"Details regarding the ticket process for the USC game will be announced at a later date," UCLA's announcement said.

Officials said that students are eligible to take The Rooter Bus to the Rose Bowl on game days. Single-game passes were made available for the student body at $15, with season passes selling for $60. They said that additional information on the new program would be made available to students in the coming weeks.