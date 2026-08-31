UCLA hires former Lakers exec Tim Harris to replace Martin Jarmond as athletic director

UCLA is hiring former Los Angeles Lakers executive Tim Harris to replace Martin Jarmond as athletic director in what school officials called a "new path forward."

"For generations, UCLA has produced champions and Olympic legends. We are the university of John Wooden. Our student-athletes have inspired generations of Bruins and captured the hearts of people around the world. And their achievements reflect something fundamental about UCLA: we believe that excellence has no single area — it is found in academics, scholarly and creative work; in student athletic achievement; and in the pursuit of new possibilities," a letter from UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said. "That is the tradition we want to carry forward, and that is why we must position UCLA as a leader in this evolving landscape."

Frenk pointed towards a "significant financial deficit" that creates an unsustainable future for the school's athletic department. He said that school leaders are looking to build a model for the athletics department that protects the breadth of the program, creates opportunities for student-athletes and coaches and supports itself through revenue generation.

"I believe UCLA should help lead the transformation of intercollegiate athletics: our future must be shaped by purpose — not by pressure," the letter said.

Tim Harris, the former Los Angeles Lakers President of business operations in El Segundo on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The letter also mentions the evolution of college athletics in recent years, namely Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), which has created new avenues for student-athlete compensation.

"As we shape what comes next, Martin Jarmond will leave his role as director of athletics today. I am grateful to Martin for his extraordinary service to UCLA and for his leadership over the past six years," Frenk's letter said. "During his tenure, UCLA's student-athletes continued to achieve at the highest levels, including three NCAA championship titles last year."

In Jarmond's place, UCLA has hired Tim Harris, the former Los Angeles Lakers president of business operations who spent 35 years with the franchise before stepping away earlier this year.

Harris, a 1989 UCLA graduate and former member of the men's soccer team, will work on a pro bono basis, Frenk said.

"Simply put, he loves UCLA and cares deeply about our future," Frenk's letter said. "Tim knows what it takes to grow a world-class sports organization and global brand, and he holds longstanding relationships throughout Los Angeles and globally."

Frenk also noted Harris' experience in creating business partnerships and developing new sources of revenue, as well a "personal focus on centering the student-athlete experience."

"Tim will develop a new strategy to grow revenue through partnerships, licensing and other ventures, while ensuring that our student-athletes and coaches have the required support to compete at the highest level," Frenk said.

Ex-UCLA Bruins Athletic Director Martin Jarmond sits courtside during the first half of a women's basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion on February 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Jarmond joined UCLA in 2020 from Boston College and in 2024, school officials agreed to extend his contract to 2029. During his tenure the Bruins won nine NCAA championships, including last year's outstanding campaign for women's basketball, but the football team largely struggled to keep up with the best in the nation. He also oversaw the team's unprecedented move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten in 2024.