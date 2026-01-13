UCLA authorities investigating alleged rape near campus

An investigation is underway after a rape was reported near the campus of UCLA early Monday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the UCLA Police Department said a victim reported they were unable to consent to the sexual assault around 12 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of Landfair Avenue.

Police said the alleged suspect is unaffiliated with the university, but didn't state whether the person was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident who could assist in the investigation was urged to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.