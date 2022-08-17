UC regents to meet for report on impact of UCLA's move to Big Ten

University of California President Michael Drake is set to present a report on the potential impacts of UCLA's planned move from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten to the UC Board of Regents on Wednesday.

More than a month after UCLA and USC announced that they would be departing from the Pacific-12 Conference to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the UC system is working to predict the implications of the deal.

The Board of Regents requested that Drake and his staff prepare a report on the move, which they expect will cause a drastic financial loss to not only the other teams of the PAC-12, but the other schools in the UC system, while UCLA and USC stand to make major financial gains upon joining the Big Ten, which now extends to both coasts of the United States.

UCLA has indicated that the move will ensure they can keep all of their athletic programs, some of which were allegedly in financial jeopardy. It will also provide student athletes with additional options to benefit from more NIL or "name, image and likeness" deals.

"Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness," said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Athletics Director Martin Jammond in a statement made back in June when they announced the move. "Although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes' academic pursuits."

In all, Drake's report will assess:

the effect UCLA's move will "have on UCLA and other UC campuses' culture, operations and finances,"

the impact of change on "UCLA's student athletes, including how the campus plans to address issues related to travel, competition schedules and academic support," and

the regents' "delegations of authority as it pertains to athletics operations and recommendations on any updates in policy deemed necessary to ensure proper oversight of major athletics-related decisions."

While the move may bring an influx of cash to both UCLA and USC, it has been denounced by many throughout the United States, from football fans to California Governor Gavin Newsom and previous member of the UC Board of Regents.

"UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all of its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley and will preserve the histories, rivalries and traditions that enrich our communities," he said at the time of the announcement from USC and UCLA.

As it stands, UC Berkeley stands to lose the most in this deal, as the only other UC institution involved in PAC-12 play.