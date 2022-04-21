UC Berkeley orders students to shelter-in-place over 'campus-wide threat'

Police at the UC Berkeley campus have issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning for what authorities described as a "credible campus-wide threat."

Police have additionally confirmed that officers are searching for "a person who may want to harm specific individuals."

The initial advisory issued at 9:30 a.m. stated that there was police activity on campus, but did not specify a location or details on the nature of the incident. The advisory said people should go inside and move away from doors and windows.

Emergency personnel are responding.

Police later said that officers were investigating a "credible campus-wide threat."

UC Berkeley police tweeted that this was not an active shooter situation. The post specified that officers are looking for "a person who may want to harm specific individuals."