Uber driver gets carjacked by man asking for a ride at West Covina gas station, police say

Video released by police Tuesday shows the moment an Uber driver was carjacked at a West Covina gas station by a man he had agreed to give a ride to, authorities said.

The suspected carjacker was arrested after he allegedly took off in the car and crashed it into a police before fleeing on foot. According to police, he had asked the driver for a ride at a gas station located at 200 S. Azusa Avenue. While the driver initially declined, he eventually agreed to take the suspect to a nearby location, police.

A carjacker runs toward the driver's seat of an Uber at a West Covina gas station before taking off in the car while the driver was inside. West Covina Police Department via Instagram

The suspect had a bicycle with him which he was putting into the trunk of the car when police say the carjacking occurred.

"While placing the bike in the trunk, the suspect jumped into the driver's seat, and after a struggle, sped off with the victim on top of him," the department said in an Instagram post, alongside video showing the suspect run up to the driver's seat and drive off with the trunk door and driver's seat door still swinging open.

"The suspect threatened to crash if the victim didn't exit," the post continues. "The suspect ultimately crashed into a pole and fled on foot. After an extensive search, the suspect was arrested at a nearby car dealership."

No other details have been released by police.